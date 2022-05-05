AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 19,304 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.41. 235,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

