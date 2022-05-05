AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 35,188 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 885.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 180,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,115. The company has a market capitalization of $364.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

