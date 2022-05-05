AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 52,289 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 201,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

