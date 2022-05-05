AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $14.79 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.42. 57,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

