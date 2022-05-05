AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 255,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.