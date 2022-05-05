AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 64,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,263. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 94.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

