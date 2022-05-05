AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,562 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,331. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.25. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

