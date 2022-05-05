AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 763.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.