Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 12,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,744. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

