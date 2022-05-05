Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 6,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

