Alps Advisors Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,688. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

