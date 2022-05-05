Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.48 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,037 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,436,000 after buying an additional 1,587,241 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 1,372,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 209.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial stock remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

