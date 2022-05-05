Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.82. 59,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

