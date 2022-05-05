Alps Advisors Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.