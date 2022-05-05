Alps Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 719.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.