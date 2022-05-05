Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,447 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,308. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

