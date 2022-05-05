Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.