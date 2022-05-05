Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,470 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Green Plains worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

