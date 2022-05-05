Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) vs. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Critical Review

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 2.43 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 3.45 $15.69 million $1.03 6.09

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -521.86% -79.17% -71.37% Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alset EHome International and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Nam Tai Property (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

