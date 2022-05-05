Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alteryx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

