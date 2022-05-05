Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

AYX stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alteryx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

