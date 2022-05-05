Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 117924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

