Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 117924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.65.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
