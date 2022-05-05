Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amcor stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,552,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,131. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

