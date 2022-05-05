Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 310,554 shares.The stock last traded at $122.97 and had previously closed at $126.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

