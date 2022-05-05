Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 114,815 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

