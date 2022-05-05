American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,004 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,403 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 602.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 83,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

