American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Increased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.