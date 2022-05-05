American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 159,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Get American International Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.