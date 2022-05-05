AMETEK, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

