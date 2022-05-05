AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Shares of AME stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.33 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

