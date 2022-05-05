AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of up low to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $123.70. 10,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AMETEK by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

