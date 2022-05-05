AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $145.00. The stock traded as low as $121.77 and last traded at $121.97, with a volume of 21592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.