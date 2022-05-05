Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

AMGN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.30. 66,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

