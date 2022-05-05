Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 737.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $157.42. 162,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,463. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.