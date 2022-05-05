Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

ADI stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.25. 50,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

