Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to post $536.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.79 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

