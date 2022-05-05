Analysts Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $297.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.30 million and the lowest is $297.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 23.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 309,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.18. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.