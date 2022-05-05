Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

