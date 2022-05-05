Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

