Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.87 Million

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to announce $238.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.09 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $974.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $956.26 million to $989.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.24 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $3,568,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,127.3% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 195,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

