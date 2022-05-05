Analysts Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

