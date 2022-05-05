Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post $54.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.97 million to $62.90 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $292.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $300.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $295.99 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $301.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 75,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,736. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

