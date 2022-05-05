Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.06. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

