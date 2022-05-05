Analysts Expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LVLU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

