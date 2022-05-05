Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $52.40

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ASPN opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

