Analysts Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target at $336.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.50.

GNNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $112.10. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.