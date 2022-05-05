Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $151.11

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.68.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

