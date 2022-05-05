Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) PT at $8,825.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($101.81) to GBX 8,500 ($106.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($113.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($107.43) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 861,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,186. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

