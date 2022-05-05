Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $215.50

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Masimo alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.68 on Monday, reaching $124.42. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.