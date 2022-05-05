Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.81 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005426 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $679.72 million and $121.81 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002661 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,070,489 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.